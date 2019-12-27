VA opening new outpatient clinic in Arkansas — 3 insights

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs selected a site for an outpatient clinic in Fort Smith, Ark., the Times Record reports.

What you should know:

1. The VA is seeking permission to build a 45,900-square-foot building in the area, at a cost of up to $12 million.

2. If approved, the VA will relocate its current outpatient clinic in Fort Smith to the new site, once complete. The new site will double the space of the current clinic.

3. The VA opened the current Fort Smith location in 2001. It has four primary care teams.

