University Hospitals invests in physician-owned hospital: 4 details

Cleveland-based University Hospitals has become a minority partner in an Ohio-based physician-owned hospital.

Four things to know:



1. University Hospitals purchased stake in Western Reserve Hospital, a Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio-based hospital owned by a group of more than 100 primary care physicians and specialists.



2. Western Reserve Hospital will collaborate with University Hospitals to expand specialty services and quaternary care. Western Reserve patients will also have access to clinical trials through University Hospitals' academic medical center.



3. University Hospitals will work with Western Reserve's board of directors, physicians and leadership to invest in the community, provide technology and help realize cost efficiencies.



4. Western Reserve opened in 2009 as the only physician-owned hospital in Ohio and currently has 89 staffed beds.

