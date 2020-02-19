The PE players are back & more: 7 GI industry key notes
Here are seven updates from gastroenterology companies and practices from the past week:
GI Alliance affiliate Illinois Gastroenterology Group added Lawrence Gluskin, MD, to its staff.
Miami-based Gastro Health made a trio of acquisitions, including the group's second acquisition in Virginia, to kick off 2020.
Hickory, N.C.-based Gastroenterology Associates added an infusion center to provide long-term infusion services to its clients with gastrointestinal diseases.
The Center for Advanced Medicine & Surgery at White Plains Hospital will expand its gastroenterology offerings next year, along with a handful of other services.
The FDA approved Olympus' TJF-Q190V duodenoscope, which notably features a sterile, disposable distal endcap.
Bausch Health subsidiary Salix Pharmaceuticals launched a scholarship program to provide $100,000 to students with gastrointestinal diseases.
Jonathan Friedman is bringing 25 years of healthcare experience to Providence, R.I.-based University Gastroenterology as its new COO.
