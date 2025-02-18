The management model ready for 'healthcare 2.0'

Economic pressures such as inflation, staffing shortages and supply chain issues have given way to consolidation throughout the healthcare industry. Now, 77% of physicians have moved away from independent practices, opting for employment by hospitals or health systems.

But recent data shows that some physicians may be souring on the employment model, suggesting that there is a new wave of physicians looking for solutions that center their independence while supporting the high costs of running a physician practice.

Matawan, N.J.-based management services organization Redefine Management is redefining the way physician groups and providers operate, offering a model that maximizes independence while enhancing operational efficiency and financial performance.

Redefine’s provider group now spans over 100 providers in New Jersey and 22 strategic partners in Wisconsin. The organization has successfully launched six ASCs in New Jersey, with plans for multi-state expansion in the near future.

Through a vertically integrated model, Redefine provides a full spectrum of tailored management solutions, empowering physician groups and healthcare providers with the infrastructure they need to thrive — without relinquishing autonomy. Its comprehensive services include access to an exclusive group purchasing organization, advanced revenue cycle management, and highly targeted marketing strategies. Every partnership is custom-built to optimize efficiency, patient outcomes and financial success.

“By addressing every facet of healthcare management, we create a seamless, end-to-end support system. We’re not just solving one problem—we’re improving the entire ecosystem,” Redefine’s CEO William Vanderveer told Becker’s.

One of Redefine’s value propositions lies in its ability to facilitate partnerships between physician practices and its medical group partners. They aim to deliver the benefits of traditional health system alliances, such as access to more favorable payer contracts, while preserving the independence of private practice. This unique positioning allows Redefine to structure agreements that are not only financially advantageous but also strategically aligned with long-term physician success.

“We don’t just connect physicians with opportunities—we analyze their volume, streamline their operations, and design a roadmap that makes their partnerships the most efficient and lucrative,” said Shawn Bannon, Chief Development Officer at Redefine.

Unlike traditional MSOs, which often focus on mergers, acquisitions, and short-term ROI, Redefine prioritizes long-term sustainability and operational "seamlessness."

“Physicians immediately recognize the value because they maintain control over their practice while gaining access to unparalleled management expertise,” Mr. Bannon said. “Meanwhile, payers and medical group partners appreciate our ability to reduce the overall cost of care—creating a win-win for all stakeholders.”

Redefine’s leadership team — composed of seasoned healthcare executives with backgrounds at ASC industry leader United Surgical Partners International — believes the company is shaping the future of physician practice management.

“I feel like I’m creating my career masterpiece,” Mr. Bannon said. “We deliver a full-scale business infrastructure that doesn’t just support practices—it fortifies them. It’s what I call a ‘nuclear business model’—where every component strengthens the whole, ensuring sustainability, growth, and success.”

As the healthcare landscape undergoes rapid transformation, Mr. Vanderveer emphasized that Redefine’s proactive and future-focused approach positions its partners ahead of market shifts.

“We’re not just keeping up with change—we’re anticipating it. We’re already gearing up for healthcare 2.0,” he said.