CMS' ASC inflation roller coaster: 10 years of updates

The net inflation adjustment for ASCs is 2.9% in 2024, nearly a full percentage point higher than the average since 2023, according to the VMG Health 2025 Healthcare M&A Report.
The lowest the net inflation adjustment has been in the past 10 years was in 2016, when it was 0.3%. The Inflation adjustment peaked in 2023, reaching nearly 4%.
Here are the ASC annual net inflation adjustments each year since 2015:
2016: 0.3%
2017: 1.9%
2018: 1.2%
2019: 2.1%
2020: 2.6%
2021: 2.4%
2022: 2%
2023: 3.8%
2024: 3.1%
2025: 2.9%