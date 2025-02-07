CMS' ASC inflation roller coaster: 10 years of updates

The net inflation adjustment for ASCs is 2.9% in 2024, nearly a full percentage point higher than the average since 2023, according to the VMG Health 2025 Healthcare M&A Report.

The lowest the net inflation adjustment has been in the past 10 years was in 2016, when it was 0.3%. The Inflation adjustment peaked in 2023, reaching nearly 4%.

Here are the ASC annual net inflation adjustments each year since 2015:

2016: 0.3%

2017: 1.9%

2018: 1.2%

2019: 2.1%

2020: 2.6%

2021: 2.4%

2022: 2%

2023: 3.8%

2024: 3.1%

2025: 2.9%