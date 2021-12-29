North Carolina medical office building sold for $8M

Charlotte, N.C.-based Flagship Healthcare Trust purchased a medical office building in Rocky Mount, N.C., for $8 million, Triad Business Journal reported Dec. 28.

Three details:



1. This is Flagship Healthcare Trust's first purchase in the Rocky Mount area.

2. The building houses Rocky Mount Family Medical Center. It was founded in 1983 and has 14 physicians who offer family care and laboratory services.

3. The class A medical building is 35,394 square feet and 96 percent leased.