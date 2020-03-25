Surgicore buying New Jersey acute care hospital

For-profit surgery center management company Surgicore is the group behind a business formed to acquire Bayonne (N.J.) Medical Center, the firm confirmed March 24 to The Jersey Journal.

What you should know:

1. Surgicore formed BMC Hospital LLC, which signed a letter of intent to acquire the hospital. The deal is contingent on the sale of the land Bayonne Medical Center sits on. If the deal closes, Surgicore will operate the hospital as a for-profit facility.

2. The hospital would remain an acute care facility.

3. Surgicore owns six ASCs in New York and New Jersey.

