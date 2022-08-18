Surgery Partners' growth plans

Brentwood, Tenn.-based Surgery Partners is one of the nation's largest ASC chains, with more than 180 facilities and 4,000 physicians.

This year, it expects to grow its earnings by $375 million to $385 million. During the second quarter, the company's revenue jumped 13.3 percent over last year's second quarter, to $615.4 million.

The company is shifting its focus to value-based care partnerships. It inked a deal with ValueHealth in May to expand access to high-value surgical care. The partnership aims to build ASCs and deploy ValueHealth's value-based surgical programs at Surgery Partners locations.

The partnership with ValueHealth will allow Surgery Partners to develop its orthopedics and cardiology lines. Surgery Partners' growth in orthopedics is expected to merge with ValueHealth's musculoskeletal-focused programming to create a comprehensive suite of orthopedic services. The partnership will also try to capitalize on cardiology's migration to outpatient settings.

Surgery Partners is also trying to increase its use of robotics, renovate new facilities and boost its acquisitions to capture the increasing share of orthopedic and cardiac procedures moving to the outpatient setting, the company said in an Aug. 2 earnings call. Surgery Partners performed about 25,400 orthopedic procedures in the second quarter, 12 percent more than the same quarter last year.