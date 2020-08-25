Surgery center patient data potentially exposed during malware incident & more — 12 ASC industry notes

Here are 12 updates on ASC companies and industry-relevant companies to note:

Chester, Pa.-based Crozer-Keystone Health System was the victim of a malware attack in June where malicious parties secured an unspecified amount of patient data. Read more.

St. Joseph's Ophthalmology Clinic cut the ribbon on its new Buckhannon, W.Va., location Aug. 20.

A truck drove through the front window of the Center for Oral Facial and Implant Surgery Center in Chattanooga, Tenn., Aug. 20.

New York City-based New York Cardiology and Ghanshyam Bhambhani, MD, settled claims they violated anti-kickback laws by employing an unlawful rental agreement with referring physicians and generating false claims for cardiac procedures.

Envision Healthcare released a plan around initiatives aimed at advancing diversity, equity and inclusion.

Colliers International closed the sale of Jacksonville, Fla.-based First Coast Surgery Center.

Bourbonnais village officials passed an ordinance approving Frankfort, Ill.-based Oak Orthopedics' plan to develop a $15.5 million surgical facility in their village.

Surgical Care Affiliates and Geisinger Health completed simultaneous recapitalizations of Grandview Surgery Center and North East Surgery Center, respectively.

Eight AmSurg ASCs were awarded the 2020 Press Ganey Guardian of Excellence Award.

A multispecialty ASC is being built in Hamburg, Pa., according to Dennis Campbell of Heim Construction Co., a company involved in the project.

The University of New Mexico is building a $21 million orthopedic facility at its campus in Rio Rancho, N.M., to unite its clinical and research activities in one building.

Nashville, Tenn.-based Ascension St. Thomas and Addison, Texas-based United Surgical Partners International broke ground on an ASC in Murfreesboro, Tenn., Aug. 20.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.