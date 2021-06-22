Surgery Partners vs. SurgCenter Development vs. HCA: 10 key comparisons in 2021

HCA Healthcare, Surgery Partners and SurgCenter Development are three large ASC chains with national footprints.

Ten points on how they compare:

For a comparison of the three largest ASC chains — United Surgical Partners International, AmSurg and Surgical Care Affiliates — click here.

1. Number of ASCs

HCA Healthcare: 121 and 21 endoscopy centers

Surgery Partners: 127 surgical facilities

SurgCenter Development: 225 developed, 92 in current portfolio

2. Affiliated physicians

HCA Healthcare: 3,200

Surgery Partners: 4,000

SurgCenter Development: 1,500-plus

3. Number of states with centers

HCA Healthcare: 16

Surgery Partners: 29

SurgCenter Development: 22

4. Q1 case volume

HCA Healthcare: 231,228

Surgery Partners: 125,127

SurgCenter Development: 25,000 to 45,000

5. Leaders

HCA Healthcare: Sam Hazen has been CEO of HCA Healthcare since January 2019. He previously served as CFO of the company's western group.

Surgery Partners: Wayne DeVeydt became executive chairman of the board in January 2020 after serving as CEO for two years. He previously served as executive vice president and CFO of Anthem, where he oversaw the company's $82 billion in annual revenues. Eric Evans became CEO in January 2020 after spending nearly a year as executive vice president and COO. He previously served as president of hospital operations for Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare.

SurgCenter Development: Stacey Berner, MD, is the principal, managing partner and CEO of SurgCenter Development. He joined the company in March 2012 and became CEO in 2016. He is a fellowship-trained hand and upper extremity surgeon with more than two decades of experience in the healthcare industry.

6. Headquarters

HCA Healthcare: Nashville, Tenn.

Surgery Partners: Brentwood, Tenn.

SurgCenter Development: Towson, Md.

7. Year founded

HCA Healthcare: 1968

Surgery Partners: 2004

SurgCenter Development: 2002

8. Core business

HCA Healthcare: HCA Healthcare manages 180 hospitals and more than 2,000 other sites of care in 21 states and the United Kingdom. Its surgery centers are often multispecialty facilities.

Surgery Partners: Surgery Partners works with physicians to develop, operate and grow ASCs, particularly focused on orthopedic and spine procedures.

SurgCenter Development: SurgCenter Development focuses on orthopedic and spine centers, and many of its facilities include total joint replacements and spinal fusions.

9. Notable news so far in 2021

HCA Healthcare: HCA healthcare sold five hospitals in Georgia — one to Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth and four to Piedmont Healthcare in Atlanta — in May. The company also announced a partnership with Google Cloud on May 26 to build out its IT capabilities and support digital transformation.

Surgery Partners: Surgery Partners signed a deal with Orange, Calif.-based UCI Health in May to expand the system's outpatient surgery center network. Additionally, Mr. Evans said the company added 25 percent more physicians in the first quarter and aims to bring five to 10 cardiac centers into its network this year during the first quarter earnings call May 5.

SurgCenter Development: SurgCenter Development opened a new center in Indiana in May and has additional centers planned in Maryland and New Hampshire. The company sold 45 ASCs to Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare in December 2020.

10. Patients served