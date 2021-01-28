South Carolina surgical groups reorganize services

Walterboro, S.C.-based Coastal Carolina Surgical Specialists and Wilmington (N.C.) Surgical Associates reorganized services in January, StarNews Online reported Jan. 27.

Wilmington Surgical Associates has five general surgeons and specializes in general, breast and oncological surgeries. Jim Harris, MD, Mark Versnick, MD, and Elizabeth Weinberg, MD, will join the practice.

Coastal Carolina Surgical Specialists now specializes in full vein and vascular services. Thomas Eskew, MD, and David Weatherford, MD, see patients at the practice.

More articles on surgery centers:

Ohio health system acquires surgery center for $21M

2 Texas health systems suspend surgeries, others don't

Stryker's ASC-focused business: 3 things to know

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.