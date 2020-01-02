Regent Surgical Health in 2019: 6 things to know

Regent Surgical Health was busy in 2019 with new partnerships and growing its volume of total joint replacements.

Here are six things to know about the company heading into the new year.

1. Regent Surgical Health now has 28 ASC partners, including 21 joint ventures with hospitals and physicians. Three of those centers are involved in bundled payments.

2. Fourteen of Regent's centers include total joint replacement. The company plans to approach 100 percent growth on volume for joint replacements over the coming year, both by growing patient volume at existing centers and designing new facilities for total joints.

3. Regent reported 7.7 percent case volume growth in 2019, which was nearly double the industry rate.

4. Four leaders joined Regent in the past year:

• Alexandra Reyes became operations vice president for the Northeast region.

• Beth Johnson became senior vice president of operations.

• Scott Bergman joined Regent's business development team on the East Coast.

• Justin Neerhof joined Regent's business development team on the West Coast.

The company also promoted Erin Petrie to vice president of revenue cycle management and Gina Tolberg became revenue cycle manager.

5. Regent entered into multiple partnerships over the past year, including one with Universal Health Services, Bone & Joint Institute of Tennessee in Nashville and ASC North in Anchorage, Alaska.

6. In July, Regent partnered with Conformis, a customized total joint replacement implant company. The partners aim to reduce costs and improve outcomes for total joints in ASCs.

