Outpatient surgery centers expected to have strong decade — 3 insights

Surgery centers are going to be in demand through 2030, according to an Albany Business Journal report that examined the ASC market.

What you should know:

1. The worldwide outpatient surgery market is expected to hit $93 billion by 2025, a drastic increase from 2017's $61 billion.

2. In Albany, N.Y., for example, at least six surgery centers have been proposed, approved or completed over the last two years, and several area hospitals began building or partnering for their own surgery centers.

3. The growing migration of procedures from the inpatient to the outpatient space, too, is evidence of the effect surgery centers can have on healthcare.

More articles on surgery centers:

Montecito Medical buys MOB, ASC in Virginia: 4 details

Arkansas hospital breaks ground on ASC — 4 insights

204 new ASCs opened or announced in 2019

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2019. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.