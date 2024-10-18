Recent moves by the 5 biggest ASC chains

These are the five biggest moves by the five biggest ASC chains so far in 2024:

USPI, owned by Tenet Healthcare (Dallas): Tenet has been on a hospital selling spree, redirecting focus toward its ASC arm, United Surgical Partners International.

On Oct. 1, Tenet completed the sale of its 70% ownership of five hospitals in Alabama.

Tenet also sold nine hospitals in California and South Carolina for a total of $3.9 billion.

The company acquired 45 new centers in Q1 when it quietly purchased ASC chain Covenant Physician Partners.

2. SCA Health, owned by Optum (Deerfield, Ill.)

In May, Becker's reported on SCA's 2023 quiet purchase of two cardiovascular practices.

SCA Health completed the sale of Antelope Valley Surgery Center in Lancaster, Calif., for an undisclosed amount, as well as San Rafael, Calif.-based Marin Specialty Surgery Center, which was purchased by MarinHealth Medical Center and the University of California San Francisco Health.

Optum is also a potential buyer of Brentwood, Tenn.-based Surgery Partners, along with private equity firm TPG.

3. AmSurg (Nashville, Tenn.): AmSurg was owned by Envision Health until 2023 when the parent company filed for bankruptcy.

In June, AmSurg inked a joint venture with Escondido. Calif.-based Palomar Health and the system's Poway (Calif.) Surgery Center.

In July, AmSurg acquired ownership interest in Salem, Ore.-based River Road Surgery Center, which specializes in ENT procedures.

In August, AmSurg partnered with Owings Mills, Md.-based LifeBridge Health and Pikesville, Md.-based Woodholme Group to open a gastroenterology ASC in Westminster, Md.

4. HCA Healthcare (Nashville, Tenn.): HCA runs its ASCs through the HCA Surgery Ventures line.

Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente and Denver-based HCA HealthOne, part of HCA, expanded their relationship to provide additional healthcare access in central Denver.

On Aug. 13, HCA Healthcare won certificate-of-need approval to develop an ASC in Hanover, Va., after two consecutive rejections by state health authorities.

HCA Surgery Ventures will also open the Silicon Valley Surgery Center in Campbell, Calif., through a joint venture with more than 50 physicians.

5. Surgery Partners (Brentwood, Tenn.): Surgery Partners is the only publicly traded ASC company remaining in the market.