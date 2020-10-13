Physicians resign from Kansas hospital over CEO salary & more — 13 ASC industry notes

Here are 13 updates on ASC companies and industry-relevant companies to note:

Four Meade (Kan.) District Hospital physicians with concerns about the CEO's leadership and salary left the hospital. Read more.

Brunswick-based Southeast Georgia Health System filed a lawsuit against the Georgia Department of Community Health, state Health Commissioner Frank Berry and representatives of Premier Surgery Center alleging the state didn't review the surgery center's 2003 expansion. Read more.

Pueblo, Colo.-based Rocky Mountain Eye Center is expected to hold a virtual ribbon-cutting for its new Walsenburg, Colo., office Oct. 13.

Southern California-based Vitality Health Plan is in dire financial need, which has caused several area hospitals and surgery centers to terminate their contracts with the insurer.

Gaithersburg, Md.-based Adventist HealthCare recently broke ground on a 97,000-square-foot medical office building in Oxon Hill, Md.

Salt Lake City-based Total Joint Orthopedics is partnering with Fremont, Calif.-based robotic technology company Think Surgical.

San Antonio-based South Texas Spine & Surgical Hospital opened its new outpatient surgery center in August.

Construction has started on a medical office building and ASC for The Steadman Clinic, Orthopedic Care Partners, Aspen Valley Hospital and Vail Health.

Beverly Philip, MD, was installed as president of the American Society of Anesthesiologists.

Deerfield, Ill.-based Surgical Care Affiliates installed Jennifer Jacobson, BSN, RN, as senior clinical manager in July.

Valhalla, N.Y.-based Westchester Medical Center opened a 10-office ENT practice, according to an Oct. 5 announcement.

Bone & Joint Surgery Center in Wausau, Wis., invested in Stryker's Mako Robotic Arm.

Prescott, Ariz.-based Yavapai Regional Medical Center eased patient visitor restrictions Oct. 7 to allow for visitors in select locations in the hospital.

More articles on surgery centers:

The 3 things facilities should do now to prepare for the 2021 CMS Physician Fee Schedule

6 must-know coding updates in 2020

Blue Cross North Carolina, Wake Forest collaborate on new insurance network

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.