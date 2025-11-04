Physician group, ASC deals continued steadily in October: 8 updates

Here are eight physician groups, outpatient centers and ASCs that were acquired in October, as reported by Becker’s.
Note: This list is not exhaustive.
- Downers Grove, Ill.-based Duly Health and Care acquired a minority ownership interest in Valley Ambulatory Surgery Center.
- Nashville, Tenn.-based AmSurg acquired Surgery Center of Conway in South Carolina.
- Duly Health and Care also acquired Woodridge (Ill.) Clinic, a physician-led primary care provider.
- Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health acquired Rapid Hills, S.D.-based Black Hills Plastic Surgery.
- Big Sky Medical, an investment management firm, bought Hillcrest Medical Park, a 31,661-square-foot outpatient medical office building in Frisco, Texas.
- Newton, Mass.-based Atrius Health, a subsidiary of Optum, announced plans to acquire Acton Medical Associates, a 45-provider primary care group serving the Boston area.
- Charlotte, N.C.-based Flagship Healthcare Properties acquired an ambulatory surgery center in Panama City, Fla.
- Brown Health finalized its merger with Brown Physicians, following approvals from the Federal Trade Commission and Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha.