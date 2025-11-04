Physician group, ASC deals continued steadily in October: 8 updates

Advertisement
By: Cameron Cortigiano

Here are eight physician groups, outpatient centers and ASCs that were acquired in October, as reported by Becker’s

Note: This list is not exhaustive

  1. Downers Grove, Ill.-based Duly Health and Care acquired a minority ownership interest in Valley Ambulatory Surgery Center.
  2. Nashville, Tenn.-based AmSurg acquired Surgery Center of Conway in South Carolina.
  3. Duly Health and Care also acquired Woodridge (Ill.) Clinic, a physician-led primary care provider. 
  4. Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health acquired Rapid Hills, S.D.-based Black Hills Plastic Surgery.
  5. Big Sky Medical, an investment management firm, bought Hillcrest Medical Park, a 31,661-square-foot outpatient medical office building in Frisco, Texas. 
  6. Newton, Mass.-based Atrius Health, a subsidiary of Optum, announced plans to acquire Acton Medical Associates, a 45-provider primary care group serving the Boston area.
  7. Charlotte, N.C.-based Flagship Healthcare Properties acquired an ambulatory surgery center in Panama City, Fla.
  8. Brown Health finalized its merger with Brown Physicians, following approvals from the Federal Trade Commission and Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha.

Inside OHSU’s OR staffing turnaround: 25 hours a week returned to patient care

Recommended Whitepaper

Advertisement

Next Up in ASC Transactions & Valuation Issues

Advertisement