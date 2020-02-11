PE-backed Midwest Vision Partners teams up with Michigan practice — 3 insights

Midwest Vision Partners entered into a strategic partnership with Lansing, Mich.-based practice Rosenbaum Eye & Laser Center and its vision correction center, Michigan Laser Eye Associates, marking Midwest Vision's fifth partnership in Michigan.

What you should know:

1. The transaction expands Midwest Vision's network to 38 locations across Michigan and Ohio staffed by 74 physicians.

2. Rosenbaum Eye has provided care in central Michigan for more than 39 years.

3. Midwest Vision COO Jorge Lopez spoke highly of the practice, saying the acquisition will "[accelerate] the momentum we've built in the state of Michigan. I personally am excited to work with the RELC team to expand their high-quality care to more patients."

