Orlando Health acquiring health system, surgery center

Orlando (Fla.) Health will move forward with its agreement to purchase Bayfront Health St. Petersburg (Fla.) from Community Health Systems, Flapol reports.

What you should know:

1. Orlando Health reached an agreement with Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems after the St. Petersburg City Council approved a 50-year agreement to lease the land Bayfront Health sits on to Orlando Health.

2. Orlando Health will acquire the health system's 480-bed hospital, ASC, convenient care clinics, imaging center, wound care and hyperbaric center, emergency department and clinician practices.

3. The deal could close as soon as Sept. 30, but is subject to regulatory approval.

4. Under the agreement with the city, Orlando Health will lease the land, but be required to continue providing charity care.

