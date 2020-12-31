Ohio dermatology group opens new location

Parma, Ohio-based Apex Skin Dermatology and Skin Surgery Center opened a new location in Jackson Township, Ohio, the Suburbanite reported Dec. 31.

The practice held a ribbon-cutting for the new location Dec. 16.

The practice has 19 providers across nine locations in Ohio.

This is the first Apex Skin Dermatology location in Stark County, Ohio.

