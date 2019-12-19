New Jersey hospital auxiliary donates $1.5M to hospital's surgery center fund — 3 insights
The Cape Regional Auxiliary gave Cape Regional Medical Center $1.5 million to build a surgery center on its campus, The Press of Atlantic City reports.
What you should know:
1. The Cape May Court House, N.J.-based hospital is building a 19,000-square-foot ASC.
2. The ASC will be complete in the summer of 2020.
3. The auxiliary, the hospital's volunteer fundraising arm, runs a number of events, takes donations and runs the hospital's two gift shops.
