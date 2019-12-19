Surgery center opens in North Carolina — 3 insights

Southern Surgical Associates recently opened its new surgery center in Greenville, N.C., local CBS affiliate WNCT reports.

What you should know:

1. The surgery center specializes in gastroenterology and general surgery.

2. The 5,000-square-foot center features a number of postoperative recovery rooms, with some accommodating overnight stays.

3. The center has embraced price transparency and offers self-pay and bundled payment options.

