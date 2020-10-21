Missouri system to fold in surgical group, open vein center — 3 details

Nonprofit health system CoxHealth plans to absorb Crighton Olive Dunn Surgical Group, according to an Oct. 16 announcement.

What you should know:

1. When the Springfield, Mo.-based entities consolidate Nov. 1, physicians connected with Crighton Olive Dunn will become CoxHealth employees.

2. CoxHealth's vascular services team will move vein services from Wheeler Heart and Vascular Center in Springfield to Crighton Olive Dunn's clinic, which is also in Springfield.

3. The clinic will be rebranded as CoxHealth Vein Center. It will offer outpatient procedures such as vein ablations, microphlebectomies and sclerotherapy, as well as general surgical services and diagnostic imaging.

