Medical group with ASC purchased for $20M

An investment group in Yakima, Wash. completed the purchase of the former Astria Regional Medical Center and a nearby medical office building housing an ASC according to a Dec. 15 report from the Yakima Herald-Republic.

A bankruptcy judge authorized the $20 million sale to Yakima MOBIC about two months ago, the report said. At the time, the judge ruled the health system showed sound business judgement in the deal.

A hearing for Yakima-based Astria Health's reorganization plan is expected Dec. 18, the report said.

Read more details here.

More articles on surgery centers:

Virginia hospital plans to add ASC in 2021 — 3 details

Florida GI practice to open $6M surgery center

4 supply chain updates for ASCs

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.