Medical building with surgery center hits the market in Michigan

A Livonia, Mich., medical building with a surgery center suite is now on the market, according to The Broker List, an online resource for commercial real estate professionals.

The Class A property occupies 46,267 square feet. Six units are available for purchase or lease.

The medical office building is home to the U of M Livonia Center for Specialty Care, which offers X-ray, breast imaging, computed tomography and dialysis services, among others.

Click here for more information.

More articles on surgery centers:

3 ASC developments worth over $10M

7 critical steps for financial success in your ASC

10 most common procedures in ASCs

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.