10 states with most affordable healthcare
Research organization Altarum released its Healthcare Affordability State Policy Scorecard to rank the states that provide the most affordable healthcare options.
Altarum used a custom data set to determine affordability. The company based its ranking on four metrics:
How states extended affordable coverage to all residents
How states made cost-sharing affordable and evidence-based
How states reduced the provision of low- and no-value care
How states curbed excess healthcare prices
Here are the 10 states with the most affordable healthcare:
1. Massachusetts
2. Maryland
3. Oregon
4. Minnesota
5. New York
6. California
7. Washington
8. Rhode Island
9. Maine
10. Connecticut
