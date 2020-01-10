10 states with most affordable healthcare

Research organization Altarum released its Healthcare Affordability State Policy Scorecard to rank the states that provide the most affordable healthcare options.

Altarum used a custom data set to determine affordability. The company based its ranking on four metrics:

How states extended affordable coverage to all residents

How states made cost-sharing affordable and evidence-based

How states reduced the provision of low- and no-value care

How states curbed excess healthcare prices

Here are the 10 states with the most affordable healthcare:

1. Massachusetts

2. Maryland

3. Oregon

4. Minnesota

5. New York

6. California

7. Washington

8. Rhode Island

9. Maine

10. Connecticut

More articles on surgery centers:

3 things ASCs can do to cut costs, streamline supply chain processes

ASC supply chain tip of the day: Involve stakeholders

3 things to know about physician preference items

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.