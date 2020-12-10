Idaho ASC sells majority ownership to physician-owned hospital, Surgery Partners

Grand Teton Surgical Center sold majority interest to Idaho Falls-based Mountain View Hospital and Surgery Partners, according to a report from Merritt Healthcare Advisors.

Merritt advised the ASC during the October transaction, providing buyer selection, due diligence and documentation services.



Mountain View is a physician-owned hospital with surgical, diagnostic and rehabilitative services. Surgery Partners is a national company that owns and manages ASCs and surgical hospitals.



More articles on surgery centers:

$1.1B deal will give Tenet 45 SurgCenter ASCs

CMS renews The Joint Commission's deeming authority — 4 details

Arizona ASC with 2 cardiac catheterization labs on track for 2021 opening





© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.