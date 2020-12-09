CMS renews The Joint Commission's deeming authority — 4 details

CMS renewed The Joint Commission's authority to accredit ASCs seeking participation in Medicare or Medicaid, according to a Dec. 8 announcement.

Four details:

1. The deeming recognition will take effect Dec. 20 and remain valid through Dec. 20, 2024.

2. CMS renewed The Joint Commission's deeming recognition after determining that its accreditation standards and survey processes meet or exceed those established by CMS.

3. ASCs can seek deemed status either through an accrediting organization such as The Joint Commission or through state surveyors working on CMS' behalf. All deemed status surveys are unannounced.

4. The Joint Commission's ambulatory care accreditation program was launched in 1975. It currently accredits more than 2,200 freestanding ambulatory care organizations.

