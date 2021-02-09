How Tenet, HCA Healthcare and Surgery Partners' shares performed this week
Here's how Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare and Nashville-based Surgery Partners' shares have fluctuated over the last five days.
Note: Becker's is using final numbers at market close for each day unless otherwise noted.
Tenet:
Feb. 3: $49.88
Feb. 4: $49.89
Feb. 5: $50.62
Feb. 8: $52.40
Feb. 9 (at 11 a.m. EST): $50.99
Percent change: 2.23 percent
HCA Healthcare:
Feb. 3: $173.02
Feb. 4: $179.40
Feb. 5: $176.79
Feb. 8: $178.95
Feb. 9 (at 11 a.m. EST): $175.84
Percent change: 1.63 percent
Surgery Partners:
Feb. 3: $38.62
Feb. 4: $37.36
Feb. 5: $36.92
Feb. 8: $36.79
Feb. 9 (at 11 a.m. EST): $36.32
Percent change: -5.96 percent
