How Tenet, HCA Healthcare and Surgery Partners' shares performed this week

Here's how Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare and Nashville-based Surgery Partners' shares have fluctuated over the last five days.

Note: Becker's is using final numbers at market close for each day unless otherwise noted.

Tenet:

Feb. 3: $49.88

Feb. 4: $49.89

Feb. 5: $50.62

Feb. 8: $52.40

Feb. 9 (at 11 a.m. EST): $50.99

Percent change: 2.23 percent

HCA Healthcare:

Feb. 3: $173.02

Feb. 4: $179.40

Feb. 5: $176.79

Feb. 8: $178.95

Feb. 9 (at 11 a.m. EST): $175.84

Percent change: 1.63 percent

Surgery Partners:

Feb. 3: $38.62

Feb. 4: $37.36

Feb. 5: $36.92

Feb. 8: $36.79

Feb. 9 (at 11 a.m. EST): $36.32

Percent change: -5.96 percent

