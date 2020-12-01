How Tenet, HCA Healthcare and Surgery Partners' shares performed this week
Here's how Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare and Nashville-based Surgery Partners' shares have fluctuated over the last five days.
Note: Becker's is using final numbers at market close for each day unless otherwise noted.
Tenet:
Nov. 24: $33.56
Nov. 25: $32.57
Nov. 27 (at 1 p.m. EST): $32.97
Nov. 30: $31.43
Dec. 1 (at 11 a.m. EST): $32.51
Percent change: -3.13 percent
HCA Healthcare:
Nov. 24: $155.06
Nov. 25: $153.69
Nov. 27 (at 1 p.m. EST): $153.19
Nov. 30: $150.28
Dec. 1 (at 11 a.m. EST): $151.92
Percent change: -2.03 percent
Surgery Partners:
Nov. 24: $25.43
Nov. 25: $25.10
Nov. 27 (at 1 p.m. EST): $25.82
Nov. 30: $24.43
Dec. 1 (at 11 a.m. EST): $26.28
Percent change: 3.34 percent
