How Tenet, HCA Healthcare and Surgery Partners' shares performed this week

Here's how Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare and Nashville-based Surgery Partners' shares have fluctuated over the last five days.

Note: Becker's is using final numbers at market close for each day unless otherwise noted.

Tenet:

Nov. 24: $33.56

Nov. 25: $32.57

Nov. 27 (at 1 p.m. EST): $32.97

Nov. 30: $31.43

Dec. 1 (at 11 a.m. EST): $32.51

Percent change: -3.13 percent

HCA Healthcare:

Nov. 24: $155.06

Nov. 25: $153.69

Nov. 27 (at 1 p.m. EST): $153.19

Nov. 30: $150.28

Dec. 1 (at 11 a.m. EST): $151.92

Percent change: -2.03 percent

Surgery Partners:

Nov. 24: $25.43

Nov. 25: $25.10

Nov. 27 (at 1 p.m. EST): $25.82

Nov. 30: $24.43

Dec. 1 (at 11 a.m. EST): $26.28

Percent change: 3.34 percent

