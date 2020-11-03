How Tenet, HCA Healthcare and Surgery Partners' shares performed this week

Here's how Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare and Nashville-based Surgery Partners' shares have fluctuated over the last five days.

Note: Becker's is using final numbers at market close for each day unless otherwise noted.

Tenet:

Oct. 28: $24.99

Oct. 29: $25.20

Oct. 30: $24.54

Nov. 2: $26.74

Nov. 3 (at 10 a.m. EST): $28.23

Percent change: 12.97 percent

HCA Healthcare:

Oct. 28: $126.56

Oct. 29: $125.36

Oct. 30: $123.97

Nov. 2: $130.68

Nov. 3 (at 10 a.m. EST): $136.28

Percent change: 7.68 percent

Surgery Partners:

Oct. 28: $21.71

Oct. 29: $22.24

Oct. 30: $21.78

Nov. 2: $23.20

Nov. 3 (at 10 a.m. EST): $24.75

Percent change: 14 percent

