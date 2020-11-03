How Tenet, HCA Healthcare and Surgery Partners' shares performed this week
Here's how Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare and Nashville-based Surgery Partners' shares have fluctuated over the last five days.
Note: Becker's is using final numbers at market close for each day unless otherwise noted.
Tenet:
Oct. 28: $24.99
Oct. 29: $25.20
Oct. 30: $24.54
Nov. 2: $26.74
Nov. 3 (at 10 a.m. EST): $28.23
Percent change: 12.97 percent
HCA Healthcare:
Oct. 28: $126.56
Oct. 29: $125.36
Oct. 30: $123.97
Nov. 2: $130.68
Nov. 3 (at 10 a.m. EST): $136.28
Percent change: 7.68 percent
Surgery Partners:
Oct. 28: $21.71
Oct. 29: $22.24
Oct. 30: $21.78
Nov. 2: $23.20
Nov. 3 (at 10 a.m. EST): $24.75
Percent change: 14 percent
