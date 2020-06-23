How Tenet, HCA Healthcare and Surgery Partners' shares performed this week

Here's how Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare and Nashville-based Surgery Partners' shares have fluctuated over the last five days.

Note: Becker's is using final numbers at market close for each day unless otherwise noted.

Tenet:

June 17: $20.91

June 18: $21.39

June 19: $20.56

June 22: $19.98

June 23 (at 11 a.m. EDT): $18.80

Percent change: -10.09 percent

HCA Healthcare:

June 17: $99.11

June 18: $100.10

June 19: $97.49

June 22: $98.27

June 23 (at 11 a.m. EDT): $97.43

Percent change: -1.7 percent

Surgery Partners:

June 17: $11.95

June 18: $12.13

June 19: $12.06

June 22: $11.94

June 23 (at 11 a.m. EDT): $11.73

Percent change: -1.84 percent

