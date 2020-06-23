How Tenet, HCA Healthcare and Surgery Partners' shares performed this week
Here's how Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare and Nashville-based Surgery Partners' shares have fluctuated over the last five days.
Note: Becker's is using final numbers at market close for each day unless otherwise noted.
Tenet:
June 17: $20.91
June 18: $21.39
June 19: $20.56
June 22: $19.98
June 23 (at 11 a.m. EDT): $18.80
Percent change: -10.09 percent
HCA Healthcare:
June 17: $99.11
June 18: $100.10
June 19: $97.49
June 22: $98.27
June 23 (at 11 a.m. EDT): $97.43
Percent change: -1.7 percent
Surgery Partners:
June 17: $11.95
June 18: $12.13
June 19: $12.06
June 22: $11.94
June 23 (at 11 a.m. EDT): $11.73
Percent change: -1.84 percent
