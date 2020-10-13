How Tenet, HCA Healthcare and Surgery Partners' shares performed this week
Here's how Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare and Nashville-based Surgery Partners' shares have fluctuated over the last five days.
Note: Becker's is using final numbers at market close for each day unless otherwise noted.
Tenet:
Oct. 7: $27.39
Oct. 8: $28.25
Oct. 9: $28.47
Oct. 12: $27.86
Oct. 13 (at 11 a.m. EDT): $27.81
Percent change: 1.53 percent
HCA Healthcare:
Oct. 7: $129.08
Oct. 8: $131.83
Oct. 9: $133.98
Oct. 12: $130.23
Oct. 13 (at 11 a.m. EDT): $132.69
Percent change: 2.8 percent
Surgery Partners:
Oct. 7: $23.28
Oct. 8: $22.94
Oct. 9: $23.12
Oct. 12: $22.25
Oct. 13 (at 11 a.m. EDT): $22.52
Percent change: -3.26 percent
More articles on surgery centers:
The 3 things facilities should do now to prepare for the 2021 CMS Physician Fee Schedule
6 must-know coding updates in 2020
Blue Cross North Carolina, Wake Forest collaborate on new insurance network
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.