How Tenet, HCA Healthcare and Surgery Partners' shares performed this week

Here's how Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare and Nashville-based Surgery Partners' shares have fluctuated over the last five days.

Note: Becker's is using final numbers at market close for each day unless otherwise noted.

Tenet:

Oct. 7: $27.39

Oct. 8: $28.25

Oct. 9: $28.47

Oct. 12: $27.86

Oct. 13 (at 11 a.m. EDT): $27.81

Percent change: 1.53 percent

HCA Healthcare:

Oct. 7: $129.08

Oct. 8: $131.83

Oct. 9: $133.98

Oct. 12: $130.23

Oct. 13 (at 11 a.m. EDT): $132.69

Percent change: 2.8 percent

Surgery Partners:

Oct. 7: $23.28

Oct. 8: $22.94

Oct. 9: $23.12

Oct. 12: $22.25

Oct. 13 (at 11 a.m. EDT): $22.52

Percent change: -3.26 percent

