How Tenet, HCA Healthcare and Surgery Partners' shares performed this week
Here's how Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare and Nashville-based Surgery Partners' shares have fluctuated over the last five days.
Note: Becker's is using final numbers at market close for each day unless otherwise noted.
Tenet:
Sept. 9: $29.15
Sept. 10: $28.92
Sept. 11: $29.22
Sept. 14: $29.58
Sept. 15 (at 11 a.m. EDT): $29.68
Percent change: 1.81 percent
HCA Healthcare:
Sept. 9: $133.92
Sept. 10: $134.66
Sept. 11: $134.08
Sept. 14: $135.67
Sept. 15 (at 11 a.m. EDT): $138.66
Percent change: 3.54 percent
Surgery Partners:
Sept. 9: $20.49
Sept. 10: $21.42
Sept. 11: $21.56
Sept. 14: $22.14
Sept. 15 (at 11 a.m. EDT): $22.83
Percent change: 11.42 percent
