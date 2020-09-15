How Tenet, HCA Healthcare and Surgery Partners' shares performed this week

Here's how Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare and Nashville-based Surgery Partners' shares have fluctuated over the last five days.

Note: Becker's is using final numbers at market close for each day unless otherwise noted.

Tenet:

Sept. 9: $29.15

Sept. 10: $28.92

Sept. 11: $29.22

Sept. 14: $29.58

Sept. 15 (at 11 a.m. EDT): $29.68

Percent change: 1.81 percent

HCA Healthcare:

Sept. 9: $133.92

Sept. 10: $134.66

Sept. 11: $134.08

Sept. 14: $135.67

Sept. 15 (at 11 a.m. EDT): $138.66

Percent change: 3.54 percent

Surgery Partners:

Sept. 9: $20.49

Sept. 10: $21.42

Sept. 11: $21.56

Sept. 14: $22.14

Sept. 15 (at 11 a.m. EDT): $22.83

Percent change: 11.42 percent

