How Tenet, HCA Healthcare and Surgery Partners' shares performed this week

Here's how Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare and Nashville-based Surgery Partners' shares have fluctuated over the last five days.

Note: Becker's is using final numbers at market close for each day unless otherwise noted.

Tenet:

Aug. 26: $26.21

Aug. 27: $27.89

Aug: 28: $28.81

Aug. 31: $28.18

Sept. 1 (at 11 a.m. EDT): $28.15

Percent change: 7.4 percent

HCA Healthcare:

Aug. 26: $131.61

Aug. 27: $134.42

Aug: 28: $136.00

Aug. 31: $135.65

Sept. 1 (at 11 a.m. EDT): $133.54

Percent change: 1.47 percent

Surgery Partners:

Aug. 26: $18.13

Aug. 27: $18.52

Aug: 28: $19.35

Aug. 31: $19.09

Sept. 1 (at 11 a.m. EDT): $19.30

Percent change: 6.45 percent

