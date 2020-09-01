How Tenet, HCA Healthcare and Surgery Partners' shares performed this week
Here's how Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare and Nashville-based Surgery Partners' shares have fluctuated over the last five days.
Note: Becker's is using final numbers at market close for each day unless otherwise noted.
Tenet:
Aug. 26: $26.21
Aug. 27: $27.89
Aug: 28: $28.81
Aug. 31: $28.18
Sept. 1 (at 11 a.m. EDT): $28.15
Percent change: 7.4 percent
HCA Healthcare:
Aug. 26: $131.61
Aug. 27: $134.42
Aug: 28: $136.00
Aug. 31: $135.65
Sept. 1 (at 11 a.m. EDT): $133.54
Percent change: 1.47 percent
Surgery Partners:
Aug. 26: $18.13
Aug. 27: $18.52
Aug: 28: $19.35
Aug. 31: $19.09
Sept. 1 (at 11 a.m. EDT): $19.30
Percent change: 6.45 percent
More articles on specialty centers:
ASC considers in-house alternative to 'overwhelmed' hospital testing center — 3 insights
425 surgery centers that received PPP funds of more than $150K by state
4 COVID-19 testing insights for ASCs
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.