How COVID-19 has affected Tenet, HCA Healthcare and Surgery Partners' shares this week
Here's how Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare and Nashville-based Surgery Partners' shares have fluctuated over the last five days.
Note: Becker's is using final numbers at market close for each day unless otherwise noted.
Tenet:
May 20: $22.41
May 21: $23.05
May 22: $22.88
May 26: $23.80
May 27 (at 11 a.m. EDT): $23.37
Percent change: 4.28 percent
HCA Healthcare:
May 20: $106.44
May 21: $108.04
May 22: $106.74
May 26: $109.12
May 27 (at 11 a.m. EDT): $111.34
Percent change: 4.6 percent
Surgery Partners:
May 20: $13.15
May 21: $14.18
May 22: $14.04
May 26: $14.97
May 27 (at 11 a.m. EDT): $14.04
Percent change: 6.77 percent
