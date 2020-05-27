How COVID-19 has affected Tenet, HCA Healthcare and Surgery Partners' shares this week

Here's how Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare and Nashville-based Surgery Partners' shares have fluctuated over the last five days.

Note: Becker's is using final numbers at market close for each day unless otherwise noted.

Tenet:

May 20: $22.41

May 21: $23.05

May 22: $22.88

May 26: $23.80

May 27 (at 11 a.m. EDT): $23.37

Percent change: 4.28 percent

HCA Healthcare:

May 20: $106.44

May 21: $108.04

May 22: $106.74

May 26: $109.12

May 27 (at 11 a.m. EDT): $111.34

Percent change: 4.6 percent

Surgery Partners:

May 20: $13.15

May 21: $14.18

May 22: $14.04

May 26: $14.97

May 27 (at 11 a.m. EDT): $14.04

Percent change: 6.77 percent

