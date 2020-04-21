How COVID-19 has affected Tenet, HCA Healthcare and Surgery Partners' shares this week

Some states are beginning to restart elective surgery programs in an effort to mitigate the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, although experts recommend continuing shelter-in-place orders.

Here's how Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare and Nashville-based Surgery Partners' shares have fluctuated over the last five days.

Note: Becker's is using final numbers at market close for each day unless otherwise noted.

Tenet:

April 15: $19.55

April 16: $19.40

April 17: $22.41

April 20: $20.97

April 21: (at 11 a.m. EDT): $20.57

Percent change: 5.22 percent

HCA Healthcare:

April 15: $109.60

April 16: $108.34

April 17: $115.76

April 20: $110.22

April 21: (at 11 a.m. EDT): $107.39

Percent change: -2.02 percent

Surgery Partners:

April 15: $6.76

April 16: $6.51

April 17: $9.60

April 20: $9.32

April 21: (at 11 a.m. EDT): $9.14

Percent change: 35.21 percent

