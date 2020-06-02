How COVID-19 has affected Tenet, HCA Healthcare and Surgery Partners' shares in May

Here's how Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare and Nashville-based Surgery Partners' shares have fluctuated over the last month:

Note: Becker's is using final numbers at market close for each day unless otherwise noted.

Tenet:

May 4: $17.96

May 11: $18.71

May 18: $20.50

May 26: $23.81

June 1: $22.25

Percent change: 23.89 percent

HCA Healthcare:

May 4: $103.61

May 11: $104.14

May 18: $105.60

May 26: $109.07

June 1: $108.83

Percent change: 5.03 percent

Surgery Partners:

May 4: $10.38

May 11: $10.82

May 18: $12.22

May 26: $14.97

June 1: $13.75

Percent change: 32.47 percent

