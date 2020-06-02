How COVID-19 has affected Tenet, HCA Healthcare and Surgery Partners' shares in May
Here's how Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare and Nashville-based Surgery Partners' shares have fluctuated over the last month:
Note: Becker's is using final numbers at market close for each day unless otherwise noted.
Tenet:
May 4: $17.96
May 11: $18.71
May 18: $20.50
May 26: $23.81
June 1: $22.25
Percent change: 23.89 percent
HCA Healthcare:
May 4: $103.61
May 11: $104.14
May 18: $105.60
May 26: $109.07
June 1: $108.83
Percent change: 5.03 percent
Surgery Partners:
May 4: $10.38
May 11: $10.82
May 18: $12.22
May 26: $14.97
June 1: $13.75
Percent change: 32.47 percent
