Healthcare Trust of America opens medical office building with ASC

Healthcare Trust of America opened a 125,000-square-foot medical office building in Cary, N.C., the company announced Nov. 2.

Healthcare Trust had to demolish a 45,000-square-foot medical office building to develop its facility.

The building will have physician offices, outpatient services and an ASC. Raleigh, N.C.-based WakeMed will anchor the building.

The building has 30,000 square feet of leasable space available.

