Healthcare transactions continue during COVID-19 pandemic: 4 deals to know

Several notable deals have transpired during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to VMG Health's 2020 "Healthcare M&A Report."

Four transactions to know:

1. Private equity firm Webster Equity Partners made four acquisitions — with a reported purchase price of $350 million — to launch a 50-member physician management organization called Retina Consultants of America on March 2. Within weeks, the new entity gained 10 additional physicians through an acquisition.

2. On March 3, MD Healthcare Partners portfolio company Florida Orthopaedic Institute acquired Clearwater-based OrthoCare Florida, a group with 46 physicians. The combined entity includes 150 providers and 17 locations throughout the Tampa Bay area.

3. Centre Partners portfolio company Vision Innovation Partners closed an acquisition of Baltimore Eye Physicians, a seven-physician ophthalmology group, March 2. The acquired entity has two practice locations and one surgery center.

4. Allentown, Pa.-based Lehigh Valley Eye Center and its seven physicians were acquired March 15 by Blue Sea Capital portfolio company Spectrum Vision Partners. The transaction included Lehigh Valley Eye Center's two practices and its ASC.

More articles on surgery centers:

4 COVID-19 supply considerations for ASCs

5 hospitals, health systems opening or planning ASCs

ASCs reopening to patients: Check these 7 boxes

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.