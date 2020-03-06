Health facility reviving rural Illinois mall — 5 insights

Quincy (Ill.) Medical Group's newly opened cancer center is reinvigorating the Quincy Mall, local NBC affiliate WGEM reports.

What you should know:

1. QMG opened its cancer institute March 2, and already the mall is feeling the effect.

2. In recent history, the mall notably lost two of its anchor stores, leaving only an array of local businesses. One, Que Town Bar-B-Que, was "struggling very bad" before QMG came in, a server at the restaurant said.

3. Now, the restaurant has seen business gradually picking up as patients and their companions go to the restaurant before and after treatments.

4. Mall officials, too, have said they've received several calls from businesses interested in opening up in one of the mall's empty storefronts.

5. QMG is also in the process of opening a surgery center in the mall. That renovation could be complete at the end of 2020.

