HCA outpatient surgeries dropped 12.6% last year: 5 things to know

Nashviell, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare ended 2020 with declining outpatient surgery case volume and two fewer freestanding outpatient surgery centers than in 2019.

Five things to know:

1. HCA reported 121 freestanding outpatient surgery centers in its network as of Dec. 31, 2020, down from 123 at the end of 2019.

2. The company reported 21 freestanding endoscopy centers at the end of last year, up from 20 endoscopy centers at the end of 2019.

3. The number of outpatient surgery cases dropped 12.6 percent in 2020, from 1 million in 2019 to 882,483 last year.

4. In the fourth quarter of 2020, outpatient surgery cases were 5.1 percent lower than the fourth quarter of 2019.

5. Outpatient revenue as a percentage of all patient revenue was 35.1 percent in 2020, down from 38.7 percent in 2019.

