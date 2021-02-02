Thousands of physicians flocked to these 3 ASC companies & more — 11 ASC industry notes

Here are 11 updates on ASC companies and industry-relevant companies to note:

Three large ASC companies added physicians in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more.

Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente will continue to operate its ASC and gastroenterology clinic in Wailuku, Hawaii. Read more.

Brentwood, Tenn.-based Surgery Partners aims to sell its previously announced public offering of 7.5 million shares of common stock at $30.25 per share to attempt to raise $226.9 million.

Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare plans to construct a new medical campus in Saratoga Springs, Utah, that will include an ASC.

Sheffield, Ala.-based Helen Keller Hospital submitted an application to the state's Health Planning and Development Agency to convert its outpatient department into an ASC.

Rancho Mirage, Calif.-based Eisenhower Health is developing a pair of projects to capitalize on shifting outpatient procedure volumes.

A 73-year-old gastroenterologist was sentenced to three years of probation, 1,000 hours of community service and a $2.9 million restitution payment for his involvement in a decadeslong insurance fraud scheme. Read more.

Egg Harbor Township, N.J.-based Center for Orthopaedic Surgery is now operational, a year after celebrating its grand opening.

Tarrytown, N.Y.-based ENT and Allergy Associates has acquired the assets of two private practices in Garden City and West Nyack.

Private equity-backed SightMD acquired the ophthalmology practices of Norman Saffra, MD, the platform announced Jan. 29.

Tucson (Ariz.) Medical Center is planning a surgery center in southeast Tucson, Inside Tucson Business reported Jan. 27.

