HCA Healthcare: 8 updates in 2022 

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare ended 2021 with 125 ASCs, four more than the company had at the end of 2020, according to 2021 financial results.

Here are eight more updates from the company since Jan. 1:

1. In January, HCA acquired MD Now Urgent Care, Florida's largest network of urgent care centers, expanding its reach into the booming outpatient and primary care sectors.

2. HCA Florida Healthcare opened the Hospital for Endocrine Surgery in Tampa, Fla.

3. A lawsuit was filed Jan. 19 against HCA Healthcare alleging the health system engaged in a pattern of forming sham partnerships with the largest surgical practices in a given area to run them into the ground and improve its own market position.

4. HCA reported more than 1 million outpatient surgery cases in 2021, a 14.2 percent increase over 2020. Outpatient surgeries were also up 5.1 percent in the fourth quarter.

5. HCA said in January it will build five full-service hospitals in Texas, increasing its total number of hospitals to 50.

6. Webster, Texas-based HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake and Texas City, Texas-based HCA Houston Healthcare Mainland named Chase Redden as CFO for both hospitals and their affiliated sites.

7. HCA Healthcare North Florida Division appointed Gabe Bullaro as CEO of HCA Florida West Hospital, a 515-bed hospital in Pensacola.

8. HCA Healthcare North Florida Division appointed Alejandro Romero CEO of Poinciana Medical Center in Kissimmee, Fla.