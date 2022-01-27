HCA saw 14.2% bump in outpatient surgeries, ended 2021 with 125 ASCs

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare grew its outpatient business last year and added ASCs.

1. HCA ended 2021 with 125 ASCs, four more than the company had at the end of 2020.

2. HCA facilities reported more than 1 million outpatient surgery cases, a 14.2 percent increase over 2020. Outpatient surgeries were also up 5.1 percent in the fourth quarter.

3. Outpatient revenues as a percentage of patient revenues were 36.5 percent in 2021, up 1.4 percent over 2020.

4. Same-facility outpatient surgeries were up 5.2 percent in the fourth quarter, while same-facility inpatient surgeries dropped 1.2 percent.

5. HCA overall reported $58.8 billion in revenue and $7.7 billion in net income in 2021. The company projects revenue will increase to between $60 billion and $62 billion in 2022.