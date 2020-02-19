Florida hospital opens $20M emergency room, surgical center — 4 things to know

Good Samaritan Medical Center opened a new emergency room and surgical center Feb. 14, The Palm Beach Post reports.

Four things to know:

1. The West Palm Beach, Fla.-based hospital borrowed $10 million for the project. Donors contributed an additional $10 million.

2. With 22 private treatment areas, two resuscitation rooms and pediatric space, the 22,000-square-foot facility more than doubles the capacity of Good Samaritan's old emergency room.

3. The former surgical center built in the 1950s was replaced with eight new operating rooms on the second floor.

4. Good Samaritan is owned by West Palm Beach-based Intracoastal Health Systems.

