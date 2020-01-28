Firm foresees more joint-venture ASCs in 2020 — 3 insights

More ASCs owned by hospitals or health systems will be structured as physician-hospital joint ventures in 2020, Avanza Healthcare Strategies predicted.

Three insights:

1. Joint ventures were hospitals' and health systems' preferred ownership model for ASCs in both 2018 and 2019, according to surveys that Avanza sponsored.



2. In 2019, senior healthcare executives and clinical leaders reported that 73 percent of hospital- or system-owned ASCs were structured as physician-hospital joint ventures, an increase from 2018.

3. As the trend toward joint ventures continues, hospital and health system leaders cite ownership by employed physicians and engaging outside managers as common issues, Avanza President and CEO Joan Dentler said in an email newsletter.

