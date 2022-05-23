Fast facts about Surgery Partners

Brentwood, Tenn.-based Surgery Partners is one of the largest ASC companies in the U.S., with more than 180 facilities and 4,000 physicians.

The company's adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization jumped 32.3 percent in 2021 over the prior year period, to $339.6 million. Surgery Partners also reported a 9.6 percent increase in same-facility case volume for the quarter and 17.6 percent for the year.

Surgery Partners landed 17 ASCs on Newsweek and global research firm Statista's list of America's best ASCs, five more than that of rival ASC company United Surgical Partners International, owned by Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare.

The company is headed by Eric Evans, the CEO and director since January 2020. He formerly served as the ASC chain's executive vice president and chief operating officer.

On May 3, the company announced a deal with ValueHealth to expand access to high-value surgical care. The partnership will aim to build new ASCs and deploy ValueHealth's value-based surgical programs across Surgery Partners' current and in-development locations.