Emory buys two plots from city government for ASC — 3 insights

Summit Healthcare Group, the purchasing arm of Atlanta-based Emory Healthcare, acquired two plots of land from the Dunwoody (Ga.) City Council for $6.8 million, the Dunwoody Crier reports.

What you should know:

1. Emory had operated an ASC on one of the plots, before deciding to purchase the plot and its neighbor.

2. The health system plans to build a 40,000-square-foot medical office building on one of the plots and operate the ASC on the other plot.

3. Emory beat out a $5.5 million bid for one of the plots from Atlanta-based Northside Hospital.

4. The city council approved the purchase in a 6-1 vote.

More articles on surgery centers:

Montecito Medical buys MOB, ASC in Virginia: 4 details

Arkansas hospital breaks ground on ASC — 4 insights

204 new ASCs opened or announced in 2019

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2019. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.