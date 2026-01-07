Flagship breaks ground on Florida facility

Charlotte, N.C.-based Flagship Healthcare Properties has broken ground on a 46,000-square-foot medical office building in Wesley Chapel, Fla.

The facility, named Wiregrass Ranch Medical Pavilion I, will be anchored by Tampa-based Florida ENT & Allergy and is scheduled to open in the fourth quarter of 2026. Construction is expected to take 11 months, according to a Jan. 6 news release.

The site is located across from a 102-bed Orlando Health hospital slated to open in spring 2026 and is part of the 5,000-acre Wiregrass Ranch community, developed by the Porter family, longtime landowners in the area.

The project is being developed through a joint venture with Flagship Healthcare Trust, the Porter family and Florida ENT & Allergy. Flagship will serve as project developer and managing member. Atlantic Union Bank is providing financing, and Precise Construction is the general contractor.