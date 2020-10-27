Developer acquires medical office campus including surgery center for $12M

Feldman Bergin Properties acquired a five-building medical campus in Richmond, Va., for $12 million, Richmond BizSense reports.

The buildings sit in a 9.7-acre medical office park and are 106,000 square feet. The campus is 92 percent occupied. Tenants include Dominion Eye Associates, Insight Physicians and Cataract & Refractive Surgery Center.

Developer The Premier Cos., purchased the property in 2006. It paid $9.5 million.

More articles on surgery centers:

5 employees of U of New Mexico outpatient surgery center test positive for COVID-19

ASC leaders on top priorities during COVID-19 pandemic

ASCs projected to take 68% of orthopedic surgeries by mid-decade — 5 insights

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.